Peachtree Corners mayor releases state of the city video

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason recently released a State of the City video outlining what the city has accomplished since its 10-year incorporation. The 22-minute video highlights the city’s approach to redevelopment and new development.

Mayor Pro Tem Weare Gratwick walks viewers through the new playground and Urban Canopee at Town Green, and plans to revitalize the Forum shopping area into a mixed-use development. Gratwick also highlights Intuitive Surgical’s plans to relocate their east coast headquarters to the city bringing 1,200 new jobs with an average salary of over $130,000.

Lots more at www.youtube.com/watch?v=EneckSm9104.

