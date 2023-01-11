Peachtree Corners mayor releases state of the city video

Mayor Pro Tem Weare Gratwick walks viewers through the new playground and Urban Canopee at Town Green, and plans to revitalize the Forum shopping area into a mixed-use development. Gratwick also highlights Intuitive Surgical’s plans to relocate their east coast headquarters to the city bringing 1,200 new jobs with an average salary of over $130,000.

Lots more at www.youtube.com/watch?v=EneckSm9104.