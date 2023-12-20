Peachtree Corners making big changes to Town Green

Peachtree Corners has begun an expansion of the city’s Town Green. Throughout the winter, sections of the area will be closed due to construction.

Initially, crews will be installing drainage upgrades and laying new sod in the park. During this project, the grass area will not be accessible to the public.

The city is also adding a new Tot Lot playground for children up to age 6 near the townhomes. As part of this project, the current sliding hill and two existing jungle gym features will be replaced. The new play area will feature a rocket ship, moon rover and a crashed UFO.