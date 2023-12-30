Peachtree Corners hoping to ease driver angst in 2024

Peachtree Corners is considering a roundabout at the entrance to the Forum along Peachtree Corners Circle. (Courtesy GDOT)

Credit: GDOT

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
52 minutes ago

Many in Peachtree Corners are concerned about how numerous new development projects are already affecting traffic flow along the city’s major arteries. To address these challenges the city is evaluating and planning several possible solutions.

A traffic circle on Peachtree Corners Circle at the entrance to the Forum (near Trader Joe’s) is likely to help improve traffic flow as new development goes in across from the shopping site.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is currently in the planning and engineering phase of improvements at Ga. 140/Holcomb Bridge Road at Spalding Drive. The project will remove the left-turn lanes along Spalding Drive at the intersection of Holcomb Bridge and reroute those left turns to existing traffic signals at Holcomb Bridge along River Exchange Drive and Wetherburn Way. Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2024.

GDOT is similarly in planning stages for improvements to the intersection at Ga. 140/Jimmy Carter Boulevard from Ga. 13/Buford Highway to West Peachtree Street affecting PTC, Norcross and Gwinnett.

The city is also evaluating ways to improve the intersection of GA. 141/Peachtree Parkway at East Jones Bridge and Medlock Bridge Road.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
