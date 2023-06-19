Peachtree Corners honors citizen with Little Free Library donation

Benjamin “Lloyd” Cloer, a 2011 Norcross High School graduate, lost his life in an act of senseless gun violence on Nov. 10, 2019. To honor his life, his father, Steve Cloer, has donated a Memorial Children’s Little Free Library to Peachtree Corners which has been installed at the Town Green in the Children’s Corner.

The little free library encourages literacy and the love of reading when children take a book and leave a book.

Cloer earned a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience with a minor in mathematics at Pomona College before going on to graduate studies at Georgia State University before entering the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence program at the University of Georgia. Benjamin was planning on attending Georgia Tech to pursue his Doctorate in Artificial Intelligence before his death.

Learn more about Cloer’s life and love for learning at www.facebook.com/groups/2541704642714986.