X

Peachtree Corners completes Jay Bird Alley improvements

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Celebrating several improvements along Jay Bird Alley in Peachtree Corners, recently brought out 20 residents of the Dunwoody Manor neighborhood to join Councilmember Eric Christ for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This public works project included five new high-powered streetlights installed by Georgia Power to improve pedestrian safety and new perennial hedges planted in the right of way by the city to increase driver awareness of the edge of the road between Peachtree Corners Circle and Corners Way. There is no curb along this section of Jay Bird Alley.

The project was initiated by Susan Albright, the long-time president of the Dunwoody Manor HOA, who first contacted Councilmember Christ about the outdated and underpowered lights and a recurring issue with cars running off the road.

“These new streetlights are a great improvement to the city sidewalk network,” said Councilmember Christ in a statement, “and the hedges have already dramatically reduced the incidence of unwary drivers leaving the road.”

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Charles Stanley, well-known preacher and evangelical broadcaster, dies at 906h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Victims ID’d in fatal multivehicle wreck that shut down I-75 in Cobb for hours
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton prosecutors offered immunity deals to some GOP electors
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff: ‘Guess there’s some praying to do’
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff: ‘Guess there’s some praying to do’
7h ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Glitzy $2B Forsyth arena district comes with many unknowns
3h ago
The Latest

Rabid raccoon captured in Buford area
11h ago
Atlanta Hawks host youth basketball clinic and donate items
11h ago
Comments sought on Longacre Logistics Center in Buford
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

HAPPENING NOW: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Zip-tie guy and his Georgia mom guilty on felony charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
4h ago
CNN Center’s future could include hundreds of apartments, owner says
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top