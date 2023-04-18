Peachtree Corners completes Jay Bird Alley improvements

Celebrating several improvements along Jay Bird Alley in Peachtree Corners, recently brought out 20 residents of the Dunwoody Manor neighborhood to join Councilmember Eric Christ for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.
This public works project included five new high-powered streetlights installed by Georgia Power to improve pedestrian safety and new perennial hedges planted in the right of way by the city to increase driver awareness of the edge of the road between Peachtree Corners Circle and Corners Way. There is no curb along this section of Jay Bird Alley.
The project was initiated by Susan Albright, the long-time president of the Dunwoody Manor HOA, who first contacted Councilmember Christ about the outdated and underpowered lights and a recurring issue with cars running off the road.
“These new streetlights are a great improvement to the city sidewalk network,” said Councilmember Christ in a statement, “and the hedges have already dramatically reduced the incidence of unwary drivers leaving the road.”
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com