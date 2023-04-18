Peachtree Corners completes Jay Bird Alley improvements

This public works project included five new high-powered streetlights installed by Georgia Power to improve pedestrian safety and new perennial hedges planted in the right of way by the city to increase driver awareness of the edge of the road between Peachtree Corners Circle and Corners Way. There is no curb along this section of Jay Bird Alley.

The project was initiated by Susan Albright, the long-time president of the Dunwoody Manor HOA, who first contacted Councilmember Christ about the outdated and underpowered lights and a recurring issue with cars running off the road.