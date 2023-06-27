Norcross economic development director recognized for skills

Norcross Economic Development Director William Corbin recently earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) from the International Development Council.

Corbin manages the city’s economic development programs and services by partnering with the local business community to ensure all business needs are met. He has helped to stimulate more than $500 million of investment in Norcross, including commercial restaurant/retail projects and 2,000+ units of residential development.

The CEcD designation is awarded after a rigorous and comprehensive examination. The two-day exam tests a practitioner’s knowledge, proficiency and judgment in business retention and expansion, finance and credit analysis, marketing and attraction, strategic planning, entrepreneurial and small business development, managing economic development organizations, neighborhood development strategies, real estate development and reuse, technology-led economic development, workforce development strategies, foreign direct investment and exporting.

There are currently about 1,200 active CEcDs in the United States.