Meet Lilburn candidates at upcoming forum

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

The Lilburn Woman’s Club will host a Community Candidate Forum 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 at Lilburn Police Department and Municipal Court Complex, 4600 Lawrenceville Highway.

The nonpartisan event will include three candidates for mayor: Johnny Crist, incumbent Timothy Dunn and Mohammed Hossain, two candidates for city council post 1: incumbent Yoon-mi Hampton and Christina van Maanen and three candidates for city council post 2: incumbent Scott Batterton, Tiffany Brunson and Joseph Payne.

Information about the city’s elections: www.cityoflilburn.com/178/Elections.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
