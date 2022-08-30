BreakingNews
UPDATE: I-285 westbound lanes in Dunwoody to close again tonight for inspection
Lilburn highlights SPLOST spending

Lilburn has created new decals for some of the city’s public works equipment and vehicles stating, “Bought with SPLOST funds approved by voters." (Courtesy City of Lilburn)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
11 minutes ago

Lilburn wants you to know how the city is spending your tax dollars. The city has created new decals for some of the city’s public works equipment and vehicles stating, “Bought with SPLOST funds approved by voters.“

The decal references how Lilburn is spending its share of the county-wide 2017 SPLOST that has generated $12.5 million for the city. The program, which stretches over six years ending Mar. 31, 2023, is dedicated for transportation improvements, public safety, parks and recreation, library relocations and renovations, civic center expansion, senior service facilities, city administrative, parking, and cultural facilities plus city water and sewer capital improvements.

Gwinnett and Lilburn residents will vote in Nov. on whether they want a 2023 SPLOST. If approved, the program could raise $1.35 billion over the next six years, 25% of which would go to 16 cities, including Lilburn, which could total up to $20.8 million for the city.

Lilburn officials have said they would spend the allocation on transportation projects including street repaving, a new street and sidewalks connection between Main Street and Lawrenceville Highway, the expansion of Lilburn City Park, improvements to the Camp Creek Greenway trails and public safety projects including the replacement of obsolete vehicles and equipment.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
