Lilburn highlights SPLOST spending

The decal references how Lilburn is spending its share of the county-wide 2017 SPLOST that has generated $12.5 million for the city. The program, which stretches over six years ending Mar. 31, 2023, is dedicated for transportation improvements, public safety, parks and recreation, library relocations and renovations, civic center expansion, senior service facilities, city administrative, parking, and cultural facilities plus city water and sewer capital improvements.

Gwinnett and Lilburn residents will vote in Nov. on whether they want a 2023 SPLOST. If approved, the program could raise $1.35 billion over the next six years, 25% of which would go to 16 cities, including Lilburn, which could total up to $20.8 million for the city.