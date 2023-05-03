Lilburn approves zoning for three new homes on Harbins Road

The Lilburn City Council recently voted unanimously to rezone a strip of land at 632 Harbins Road from commercial business to medium density residential. The change in zoning will allow for the development of three single-family detached homes.
Analysis of the 1.32-acre property indicated serious challenges for development due to the additional setbacks and buffers required for a commercial project surrounded by residentially zoned and developed communities.
The developer hasn’t submitted architectural plans for the proposed homes, but city code requires a 1,400-square-foot minimum heated floor area for residences in this zoning district. The site plan and proposed lot layout accommodate the front, side and rear setbacks required.
Approval came with several conditions including building elevations must include brick or stone as a dominant material on the front facade, buildings must include an attached two-car garage and the community must have protective covenants and a homeowner’s association.
