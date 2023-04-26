Lawrenceville renames Collins Hill Extension “Grizzly Parkway”

According to the city, Lawrenceville has embraced Georgia Gwinnett College “since its 2006 opening as the first four-year college founded in more than 100 years and the first four-year public college created in the U.S. in the 21st century.” Lawrenceville is a strong supporter of GGC Athletics whose mascot is nicknamed “The Grizzlies.”

“The Georgia Gwinnett College community is extremely pleased about the naming of ‘Grizzly Parkway’ for the road that connects our campus to downtown Lawrenceville,” said Dr. Joseph in a statement. “Grizzly Parkway currently features bike lanes, sidewalks, pop-out parks, and multi-use trails all along the way with much more to come in the future.”