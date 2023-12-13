Gwinnett police retire aging service dog

After 8 years of dedicated service, the Gwinnett County Police Department recently announced the retirement of K9 Elsa.

GCPD and the veterinary team responsible for Elsa’s care made the joint decision to relieve Elsa of service due to her advancing age and noticeable reduction in performance abilities. She will remain under the care of her handler, Corporal A. Hylton, for the rest of her life.

“The contributions of K9 Elsa over her celebrated career, in addition to the rest of our K9 teams, have had a positive impact on the safety of our community over the last several years,” said Deputy Chief of Police Steve Shaw in a statement. “With primary functions of locating critical missing persons and children, apprehending offenders who flee and detecting narcotics and evidence, K9 Elsa’s work with Gwinnett County Police demonstrates the excellence of this department and all of its members.”