Gwinnett police dog has leg amputated after being shot in May

Police say K-9 Kai was shot by Levi Bryan, 17, during an exchange of gunfire. Kai was released from an animal hospital in June after receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.

A spokesperson for Gwinnett police said veterinarians and Kai’s partner, Cpl. Aaron Carlyle, did everything possible, but the dog’s front left leg did not heal properly and had to be amputated on June 30.