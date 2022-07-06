BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-285 south ramp to I-20 east
Gwinnett police dog has leg amputated after being shot in May

K-9 Kai had his front left leg amputated after being shot while helping in during an aggravated battery call in May.

Combined ShapeCaption
Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

A Gwinnett police dog shot in May had to undergo surgery to remove an injured leg.

Police say K-9 Kai was shot by Levi Bryan, 17, during an exchange of gunfire. Kai was released from an animal hospital in June after receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.

A spokesperson for Gwinnett police said veterinarians and Kai’s partner, Cpl. Aaron Carlyle, did everything possible, but the dog’s front left leg did not heal properly and had to be amputated on June 30.

“Kai’s service to the citizens of Gwinnett and members of the Gwinnett Police Department K-9 Unit will never be forgotten and we will continue to assist him in his recovery from this injury,” Gwinnett’s uniform commander, Assistant Chief Chris Smith said. “While unfortunate that his left limb had to be amputated, K-9 Kai is expected to recover.”

The 2-year-old Belgian Malinois performed dual roles as a patrol and narcotics K-9 officer with Gwinnett police for less than a year. No firm plans have been made regarding Kai’s retirement, the spokesperson said.

Bryan remains in the Gwinnett County jail on felony charges including aggravated assault against a police officer.

About the Author

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

