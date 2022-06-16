Injured Gwinnett police dog released from animal hospital

Through tears, Carlyle said Kai was a hero to him.

“He took rounds that were meant for us. And he never faltered from his job. And we went home that night to our families,” Carlyle said.

It will take time to see if Kai will return to his police duties, Carlyle said.

“We’ll do some physical therapy and see where we can get him in three or four months. And hopefully, that is the scenario that comes for us,” Carlyle said.

The incident was the 52nd officer-involved shooting the GBI investigated in 2022.

In 2020, Gwinnett’s police dog K-9 Blue was killed during a shooting behind a Gwinnett County motel.