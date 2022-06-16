Injured Gwinnett police dog released from animal hospital

Gwinnett County police officers lined up Tuesday to honor an injured colleague being released from a local veterinarian’s office.
Kai, a 2-year-old narcotics and patrol dog was shot twice in May while helping police respond to an aggravated battery call in Lawrenceville. When police arrived, the suspect had already fled to a nearby wooded area, and officers, including a helicopter and K-9 units, were called in for a search. As officers approached, the suspect fired shots that hit Kai.
Officers performed first aid and took Kai to North Georgia Veterinary Specialists in Buford.
Kai, who had worked with Gwinnett police for less than a year, had been shot in his chest area and hindquarters, Kai’s partner, Cpl. Aaron Carlyle, said.
“He never had any surgeries. He was given wound treatments, X-rays to check his chest. One of his lungs did have a slight hole in it. He was given oxygen, he had a blood transfusion, and I believe plasma was given to him,” Carlyle said at the veterinary office after Kai was released.
Through tears, Carlyle said Kai was a hero to him.
“He took rounds that were meant for us. And he never faltered from his job. And we went home that night to our families,” Carlyle said.
It will take time to see if Kai will return to his police duties, Carlyle said.
“We’ll do some physical therapy and see where we can get him in three or four months. And hopefully, that is the scenario that comes for us,” Carlyle said.
The incident was the 52nd officer-involved shooting the GBI investigated in 2022.
In 2020, Gwinnett’s police dog K-9 Blue was killed during a shooting behind a Gwinnett County motel.
