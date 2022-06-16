BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump's efforts to pressure Pence
ajc logo
X

Injured Gwinnett police dog released from animal hospital

June 14, 2022 Buford - Cpl. Aaron Carlyle escorts out K-9 Kai, who was shot multiple times during an aggravated domestic incidents, as Gwinnett County police officers line up and give a round of applause outside North Georgia Veterinary Specialists in Buford on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Kai is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois that performs dual roles as a patrol and narcotics. The dog has worked with Gwinnett police for less than a year. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
June 14, 2022 Buford - Cpl. Aaron Carlyle escorts out K-9 Kai, who was shot multiple times during an aggravated domestic incidents, as Gwinnett County police officers line up and give a round of applause outside North Georgia Veterinary Specialists in Buford on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Kai is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois that performs dual roles as a patrol and narcotics. The dog has worked with Gwinnett police for less than a year. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Gwinnett County police officers lined up Tuesday to honor an injured colleague being released from a local veterinarian’s office.

Kai, a 2-year-old narcotics and patrol dog was shot twice in May while helping police respond to an aggravated battery call in Lawrenceville. When police arrived, the suspect had already fled to a nearby wooded area, and officers, including a helicopter and K-9 units, were called in for a search. As officers approached, the suspect fired shots that hit Kai.

Officers performed first aid and took Kai to North Georgia Veterinary Specialists in Buford.

Kai, who had worked with Gwinnett police for less than a year, had been shot in his chest area and hindquarters, Kai’s partner, Cpl. Aaron Carlyle, said.

“He never had any surgeries. He was given wound treatments, X-rays to check his chest. One of his lungs did have a slight hole in it. He was given oxygen, he had a blood transfusion, and I believe plasma was given to him,” Carlyle said at the veterinary office after Kai was released.

Through tears, Carlyle said Kai was a hero to him.

“He took rounds that were meant for us. And he never faltered from his job. And we went home that night to our families,” Carlyle said.

It will take time to see if Kai will return to his police duties, Carlyle said.

“We’ll do some physical therapy and see where we can get him in three or four months. And hopefully, that is the scenario that comes for us,” Carlyle said.

The incident was the 52nd officer-involved shooting the GBI investigated in 2022.

In 2020, Gwinnett’s police dog K-9 Blue was killed during a shooting behind a Gwinnett County motel.

Combined ShapeCaption
June 14, 2022 Buford - Cpl. Aaron Carlyle pets K-9 Kai, who was shot multiple times during an aggravated domestic incidents, after releasing from North Georgia Veterinary Specialists in Buford on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Kai is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois that performs dual roles as a patrol and narcotics. The dog has worked with Gwinnett police for less than a year. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

June 14, 2022 Buford - Cpl. Aaron Carlyle pets K-9 Kai, who was shot multiple times during an aggravated domestic incidents, after releasing from North Georgia Veterinary Specialists in Buford on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Kai is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois that performs dual roles as a patrol and narcotics. The dog has worked with Gwinnett police for less than a year. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
June 14, 2022 Buford - Cpl. Aaron Carlyle pets K-9 Kai, who was shot multiple times during an aggravated domestic incidents, after releasing from North Georgia Veterinary Specialists in Buford on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Kai is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois that performs dual roles as a patrol and narcotics. The dog has worked with Gwinnett police for less than a year. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks
Herschel Walker acknowledges two more children3h ago
Delta debuts limited-edition Amex Reserve card, made from a Boeing 747
5h ago
Georgia Tech begins largest campaign in history; goal tops $2 billion
1h ago
Inside the winning streak that has turned around Braves’ season
6h ago
Inside the winning streak that has turned around Braves’ season
6h ago
After death of Gwinnett tax commissioner, office has new chief deputy
6h ago
The Latest
Braselton seeking donations for library expansion
21h ago
Duluth’s Main Street closing for three weeks starting Thursday
Two streets in Duluth to close for weeks
Featured
DeKalb Watershed Management spent days fixing this sewage spill on Eagle’s Beek Circle near Stonecrest in August 2017. County officials say that new leadership, debris removal and increased inspections helped reduced sewer spills this year. AJC file photo

DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
6h ago
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top