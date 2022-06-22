Charges stick after court challenge from teen accused of shooting police K-9

Explore Injured Gwinnett police dog released from animal hospital

Bryan’s other charges include two felony counts of aggravated assault, harming a law enforcement animal, first-degree burglary, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18.

The GBI is investigating the incident as an officer-involved shooting.

Police began searching for Bryan the night of the shooting following reports he showed up at his girlfriend’s home along Pine Lane and threatened her and others with a gun.

The teen fled when police were called, and a helicopter and K-9 units were asked to assist in the search. When authorities found Bryan in a wooded area not far from the Pine Lane home, he fired at officers and struck K-9 Kai twice, according to GBI officials. Officers returned fire and critically injured Bryan.

Kai was struck in the chest and hindquarters and was treated at North Georgia Veterinary Specialists in Buford. The dog was released from the animal hospital last week.

A prosecutor told the judge during Wednesday’s hearing that eight to 10 gunshots could be heard on a video recording near the scene, Channel 2 Action News reported.

A GBI investigator took the stand and testified that evidence indicates Bryan fired the first volley of bullets and police returned fire. The investigator said Bryan admitted to pulling the trigger at least once and told agents he couldn’t recall exactly how many shots he fired because he was under influence of Xanax pills during the shooting, according to Channel 2.

Maryann Blend, the Lawrenceville attorney representing Bryan, said it appears K-9 Kai got caught in the crossfire, and she didn’t rule out the possibility that police fired the shots that struck the patrol dog.

“It sounds like the dog was basically between Levi and the officers, and where those bullets came from, and which weapon, they just haven’t made that determination yet,” she said, according to the news station.