Suspect, K-9 injured in exchange of gunfire in Gwinnett neighborhood, police say

A man suspected in a domestic incident was shot early Tuesday after he fired on a police dog and a Gwinnett County police officer returned fire, authorities said.
At the time of the shooting, officers were searching for the man in a neighborhood off Ga. 124 after it was reported he had threatened a woman with a gun, according to Gwinnett police. They were initially called to a home on Pine Lane about 10:20 p.m. Monday, but the man fled before they arrived, a police spokesperson said in a news release.
A helicopter and K-9 units were called to help in the search, and the man was found in a wooded area not far from the home, spokesperson Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.
“The male fired upon approaching officers, striking a police K-9 dog,” Winderweedle said in the release. “After being fired upon, an officer returned fire, striking the male.”
Officers performed first aid on the man before he was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The dog was taken to an animal hospital and is undergoing treatment.
“The K-9 is at the vet (and) is in stable condition at this time,” Winderweedle told reporters from the scene Tuesday morning. “I don’t have any updates yet on the male. He is at a local hospital.”
Gwinnett police requested the GBI to investigate the officer-involved shooting. Agents and police investigators remained at the scene overnight collecting evidence.
The GBI is expected to release more details later Tuesday. It would be the state agency’s 52nd officer-involved shooting to investigate in 2022.
