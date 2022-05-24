Suspect, K-9 injured in exchange of gunfire in Gwinnett neighborhood, police say

At the time of the shooting, officers were searching for the man in a neighborhood off Ga. 124 after it was reported he had threatened a woman with a gun, according to Gwinnett police. They were initially called to a home on Pine Lane about 10:20 p.m. Monday, but the man fled before they arrived, a police spokesperson said in a news release.

A helicopter and K-9 units were called to help in the search, and the man was found in a wooded area not far from the home, spokesperson Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.