Gwinnett okays Loganville neighborhood to become gated community

Gwinnett Commissioners recently approved a request by Davidson Homes for a gated community at 1465 Temple Johnson Road in unincorporated Loganville. The previously approved development felt the addition of a gated entrance would be a selling point for the 85-lot Kelly Preserve subdivision.
The county’s Unified Development Code requires the streets and stormwater infrastructure within any private development be constructed to public street and stormwater management standards. All interior streets will meet county standards and be within a 50-foot wide easement owned and maintained by the property owner’s association.
Homeowners purchasing in the neighborhood are required to automatically become members of the property owner’s association and equally share in the maintenance, insurance and taxes of the joint features.