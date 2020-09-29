X

Gwinnett okays Loganville neighborhood to become gated community

Gwinnett Commissioners recently approved a request by Davidson Homes for the Kelly Preserve to become a gated community at 1465 Temple Johnson Road in unincorporated Loganville. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)
Gwinnett Commissioners recently approved a request by Davidson Homes for the Kelly Preserve to become a gated community at 1465 Temple Johnson Road in unincorporated Loganville. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Gwinnett Commissioners recently approved a request by Davidson Homes for a gated community at 1465 Temple Johnson Road in unincorporated Loganville. The previously approved development felt the addition of a gated entrance would be a selling point for the 85-lot Kelly Preserve subdivision.

The county’s Unified Development Code requires the streets and stormwater infrastructure within any private development be constructed to public street and stormwater management standards. All interior streets will meet county standards and be within a 50-foot wide easement owned and maintained by the property owner’s association.

Homeowners purchasing in the neighborhood are required to automatically become members of the property owner’s association and equally share in the maintenance, insurance and taxes of the joint features.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.