Gwinnett health department launches campaign to help combat COVID-19

The campaign, “Join the Team,” calls on residents to be “team players” in the fight for a healthier Gwinnett by pledging to do just three things: wash their hands, wear a mask and social distance.

“We all want to get back to a more normal routine, and we can do that! We can gather, we can go places, but we have to do it safely. We need your help to protect those who are more at risk and more vulnerable for having severe disease with this virus,” urges Dr. Arona in the campaign’s kick-off video. “The way we do that is we social distance. We wear a mask. We wash our hands, and we stay home when we’re sick. Those simple things can help stop the spread of the virus in our county.”