Gwinnett fire and emergency services seeks input on strategic plan

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
34 minutes ago

As Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services plans and prioritizes initiatives for next four years, the department is interested in gathering input from community leaders and business owners to inform the planning process.

The survey asks respondents to rank the importance of fire and emergency services, permits, licenses and certificates, economic development, roads and transit, police services and parks and recreation. Additional questions ask the respondents to rank and discuss a range of services offered by Gwinnett Fire and EMS.

The survey takes less than 12 minutes to complete and all information is anonymous. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.

Share your opinions: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7552635/jac142l.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
