Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
50 minutes ago

Burger King, 3040 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lilburn. 70/C

On The Border, 3206 Buford Drive, Buford. 80/B

Panda Express, 3200 Holcomb Bridge Road, Norcross. 74/C

Subway, 2669 Buford Highway, Buford. 96/A

Zaxby’s, 4139 Buford Drive, Buford. 100/A

