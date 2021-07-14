Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores

Gwinnett County
Burger King, 3040 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lilburn. 70/C
On The Border, 3206 Buford Drive, Buford. 80/B
Panda Express, 3200 Holcomb Bridge Road, Norcross. 74/C
Subway, 2669 Buford Highway, Buford. 96/A
Zaxby’s, 4139 Buford Drive, Buford. 100/A
In Other News
1
Lilburn approves millage rate, property taxes to rise slightly
2
Road resurfacing on Holcomb Bridge to slow drivers in Peachtree Corners
3
Facing legal action, Gwinnett County bans billboard applications for 60
4
28 townhomes coming to Sugar Hill
5
Peachtree Corners dedicates website to electric vehicle charging...