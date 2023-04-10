Gwinnett County hosting Citizens Fire Academy

The Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services is accepting applications for its Citizens Fire Academy.
It is a nine-week program that allows an opportunity to learn about department operations and specialty teams like swiftwater rescue, technical rescue, hazardous materials, and mass casualty response.
Classes are taught by English- and Spanish-speaking instructors and begin April 19, meeting every Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Interested residents should mail an application to the Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services Headquarters by April 17.
