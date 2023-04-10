BreakingNews
HHS secretary slams ‘extreme’ abortion drug ruling
X

Gwinnett County hosting Citizens Fire Academy

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services is accepting applications for its Citizens Fire Academy.

It is a nine-week program that allows an opportunity to learn about department operations and specialty teams like swiftwater rescue, technical rescue, hazardous materials, and mass casualty response.

Classes are taught by English- and Spanish-speaking instructors and begin April 19, meeting every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Interested residents should mail an application to the Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services Headquarters by April 17.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: 3 shot near Phipps Plaza in attempted robbery on Easter Sunday3h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Police: Gwinnett officer hits, kills pedestrian in Norcross
1h ago

Business that was impetus for Georgia’s ‘yacht tax break’ sold for $100M
5h ago

Credit: AP

Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building
52m ago

Credit: AP

Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building
52m ago

Credit: Handout

6 new hotels roll out the welcome mat across the Southeast
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Artists needed for Sugar Hill Arts Commission competitions
Lawrenceville to receive nearly $8 million in federal infrastructure funds
Norcross Gallery and Studios announces first juried show of 2023
Featured

Credit: AP

Explainer: How two ousted Tennessee legislators could be reappointed
3h ago
Tornado 25 years ago brought deadly destruction to Dunwoody
Jimmy Carter in hearts of Plains residents on quiet Easter Sunday
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top