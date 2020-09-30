Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful forced to cancel governor’s environmental address

“In addition to our desire to ensure the health and well-being of Governor Kemp and all our wonderful sponsors and supporters, our Citizens Advisory Board and GC&B staff couldn’t stomach the concept of asking for sponsorships and selling tickets when so many local businesses and individuals have been hard-hit by the global pandemic,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful.

“We still have a number of great events planned, like Great Days of Service where we’ll be collecting non-perishable food items at One Justice Square Building from Oct. 1 to Oct. 22 to support families who are struggling due to COVID-19, and America Recycles Day on Nov. 14 where we’ll be helping our neighbors recycle electronics and cans of latex paint or rid their home of sensitive documents with secure paper shredding.”