Study finds HIV stigma persists across U.S., South

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful accepting volunteers, youth council applications

Credit: Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful

Credit: Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, a Keep America Beautiful affiliate, is engaging local students through its Green Youth Advisory Council designed to help evolve programs and engage other young people within the community.

GC&B is currently accepting applications for the Green Youth Advisory Council. The program, for rising and current high school students, provides future leaders with training and exposure to potential futures in politics, environmental science, sustainability, agriculture and more.

In addition to augmenting student’s resumes and college applications, seniors participating in the program may have the chance to earn a scholarship.

Details and to apply by the Aug. 31 deadline: www.gwinnettcb.org/programs/green-youth-advisory-council/.

