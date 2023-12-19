BreakingNews
Donald Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state's Supreme Court

Gwinnett Chamber recognizes industry leaders

The Gwinnett Chamber recently hosted the annual Small Business Awards and recognized ten winners from 100 finalists for exceptional business practices and entrepreneurial excellence. (Courtesy Gwinnett Chamber)

Credit: Gwinnett Chamber

Combined ShapeCaption
The Gwinnett Chamber recently hosted the annual Small Business Awards and recognized ten winners from 100 finalists for exceptional business practices and entrepreneurial excellence. (Courtesy Gwinnett Chamber)

Credit: Gwinnett Chamber

Credit: Gwinnett Chamber

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Over 100 finalists competed for the Gwinnett Chamber’s annual Small Business Awards with ten winners selected for exceptional business practices and entrepreneurial excellence.

The winners include Community Contributor Award - SPARC (Single Parents Alliance & Resource Center), Culture Creator Award - Eclipse Gaming Systems, Emerging Entrepreneur Award - Charbel Aoun (Georgia First Generation Foundation), Launch Award - Sugarloaf Wellness Center, Minority-Owned/Woman-Owned Business Award - Danielle Hudson-Laughlin (SAGE Business Counsel), Small Business Award (0-5 Employees) - Bring The Crew, Small Business Award (6-24 Employees) - Team Ryan Automotive, Small Business Award (25+ Employees) - NEMA, Inc., Support System Award - Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center and Founder Award - Bin Liu (SimpleFloors).

Information: www.tinyurl.com/GChamberSBAawards.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top