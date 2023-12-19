Gwinnett Chamber recognizes industry leaders

Over 100 finalists competed for the Gwinnett Chamber’s annual Small Business Awards with ten winners selected for exceptional business practices and entrepreneurial excellence.

The winners include Community Contributor Award - SPARC (Single Parents Alliance & Resource Center), Culture Creator Award - Eclipse Gaming Systems, Emerging Entrepreneur Award - Charbel Aoun (Georgia First Generation Foundation), Launch Award - Sugarloaf Wellness Center, Minority-Owned/Woman-Owned Business Award - Danielle Hudson-Laughlin (SAGE Business Counsel), Small Business Award (0-5 Employees) - Bring The Crew, Small Business Award (6-24 Employees) - Team Ryan Automotive, Small Business Award (25+ Employees) - NEMA, Inc., Support System Award - Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center and Founder Award - Bin Liu (SimpleFloors).

Information: www.tinyurl.com/GChamberSBAawards.