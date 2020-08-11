Gwinnett animal shelter receives $10K grant

Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement received 7,384 animals in 2019. With these funds, the shelter hopes to decrease intake numbers by 20 percent in 2020 and 2021.

Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division Director Alan Davis said, “We’re grateful for the Petco Foundation’s support, which will enable us to help families get the resources they need to keep their pet. We anticipate that providing these basic veterinary resources and services to those who might not otherwise have access will create a healthier environment for pets and families and reduce the number of calls and intakes.”