Get your feet wet this weekend in Lawrenceville

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett Department of Water Resources will host the ninth annual Great Gwinnett Wetlands event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6 in the wetlands that border Lawrenceville’s Sweetwater Creek at Bethesda Park, at 225 Bethesda Church Road. Volunteers are needed to help pick up litter, remove invasive plants and help educate the community about the importance of wetlands.
According to a GC&B statement, “These “saturated lands” function as sponges – collecting and storing excess water to help prevent flooding in local streams, rivers, and lakes. Because the water stored within these vital elements of Gwinnett’s local ecosystems is often shared with water resources like the Chattahoochee River and the Yellow River, it’s critical to protect them.”
Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Volunteer registration: www.tinyurl.com/GreatGwinnettWetlands.
