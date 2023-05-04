Get your feet wet this weekend in Lawrenceville

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett Department of Water Resources will host the ninth annual Great Gwinnett Wetlands event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6 in the wetlands that border Lawrenceville’s Sweetwater Creek at Bethesda Park, at 225 Bethesda Church Road. Volunteers are needed to help pick up litter, remove invasive plants and help educate the community about the importance of wetlands.