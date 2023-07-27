Gateway85 to lower 2023 millage rate

Thanks to increasing property values, the self-taxing Gateway85 Community Improvement District board of directors recently voted to lower the 2023 millage rate from 5 mills to 4 mills.

“I see it as an incredible indication that the CID’s efforts to improve our district and increase property values have been successful. The board felt, and I agreed, that we could maintain Gateway85 CID’s investment in projects, studies and more while achieving the same level of success for the CID’s programs and initiatives,” said Gateway85 Executive Director Emory Morsberger in a statement.

Through partnerships with government and municipal organizations, Gateway85 CID has executed $110 million in improvements since 2006.