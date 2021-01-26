Duluth police offers lobby, parking lot as safe spots to buy, sell

To help ensure your protection, the department is reminding citizens to look for the “MeetUp Spot” sign in the Duluth Public Safety Center parking lot, 3276 Buford Highway. This location, along with the building lobby (during normal business hours), is under video surveillance for your safety during these transactions.

If you still feel unsafe, the police department may be called and a request can be made for an officer to standby during your purchase. Contact Duluth PD at 770-476-4151.