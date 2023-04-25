Duluth approves request for public charter/language school

The Yi Hwang Academy of Language Excellence is currently operating in River Green, but in a different location at 4550 River Green Parkway. The school operates as a tuition-free public charter elementary school with year-round open enrollment offering dual language immersion in Korean-English and Mandarin-English.

Conditions of approval include any renovations to the interior or exterior of the building will require approval by the city before the school moves inside. Student enrollment numbers must be submitted to the city at the beginning of each academic year, outdoor amplified sound is prohibited and drop-off/pick-up plans must be submitted to the city. The Council recommended the pattern for vehicular traffic be right-in, right-out movements only and there should be no stacking of cars on River Green Parkway.