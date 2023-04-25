X

Duluth approves request for public charter/language school

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
54 minutes ago

Following a recent public hearing, the Duluth City Council voted 4 to 1, with Councilmember Jamin Harkness against, to allow a public charter/language school at 4450 River Green Parkway.

The Yi Hwang Academy of Language Excellence is currently operating in River Green, but in a different location at 4550 River Green Parkway. The school operates as a tuition-free public charter elementary school with year-round open enrollment offering dual language immersion in Korean-English and Mandarin-English.

Conditions of approval include any renovations to the interior or exterior of the building will require approval by the city before the school moves inside. Student enrollment numbers must be submitted to the city at the beginning of each academic year, outdoor amplified sound is prohibited and drop-off/pick-up plans must be submitted to the city. The Council recommended the pattern for vehicular traffic be right-in, right-out movements only and there should be no stacking of cars on River Green Parkway.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

GBI report: ‘Particles characteristic of gunshot primer residue’ found on activist’s...3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

The Jolt: More top Republicans to skip Georgia GOP convention
6h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Arrest made in fatal Easter Sunday shooting. The suspect is 13
4h ago

Credit: AP

'I was on fire': Dad shot by neighbor while protecting girl
17h ago

Credit: AP

'I was on fire': Dad shot by neighbor while protecting girl
17h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

CONCERT REVIEW: Ali Wong tackles post-divorce with fervent ribaldry
3h ago
The Latest

Norcross seeks resident input on future city plans
22h ago
Braselton to hold public hearing on Old Winder Highway property
The Water Tower hosting demo day for water professionals
Featured

Credit: RJ Smith/ Savannah Morning News

Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
Fulton DA’s Trump election probe: Where we are and what’s next
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top