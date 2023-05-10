X

Duluth 11th-grader’s drawing chosen for state t-shirt contest

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Young artists from Duluth swept the awards competition for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources 17th annual Youth Birding Competition t-shirt art contest. A golden eagle drawing by Kevin Lin, a Duluth 11th-grader and SKA Academy of Art and Design student, led the contest’s 108 entries from 35 public, private and home schools statewide. Lin will receive a $100 Amazon gift card and have his artwork featured on t-shirts at the 2023 Youth Birding Competition.

The contest entry by Lin also won the high school division. Other division winners include:

  • Primary (pre-K through second grade): bay-breasted warbler by Emma Wang, 7, second-grader at SKA Academy of Art and Design in Duluth.
  • Elementary (third-fifth grade): palm warbler by Ryan Ton, 10, a fifth-grader at SKA.
  • Middle School (sixth-eighth grade): rufous hummingbird by Mindy Wang from Lilburn, 11, a sixth-grader from SKA.

The art contest is part of the annual birding event, in which teams of students try to find as many bird species as possible in 24 hours. According to the GDNR, “Georgia is home to more than 400 species of resident and migratory birds, ranging in size from the tiny ruby-throated hummingbird to the regal bald eagle.”

