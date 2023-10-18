Dam dinner to support the arts in Suwanee

The nonprofit’s fundraiser will include live music, glassblowing and painting by local artists, and a sneak peek of Raik Mediterranean’s cuisine by the lake at sunset. Headlining entertainment for the evening will be Grammy nominated jazz composer and artist, Carol Albert, and her band.

Limited seats are available. Information and reservations: www.tinyurl.com/2023DamDinner or 678-878-2818.

As stated on their website, the “Suwanee Arts Center provides opportunities for artists to thrive, fosters art appreciation through education and exhibitions and serves as a catalyst for dynamic and vibrant community interaction with the arts.”