Clothing closet in Lawrenceville needs urgent help

Because One Matters Wrapped in Love Closet is facing an uncertain future as their landlord recently notified the charity that the building that houses the organization’s clothing closet has been sold. The nonprofit, dedicated to providing new and gently used clothing, toiletries, toys and books to children impacted by foster care and children from underserved communities is at risk of closing its doors on Dec. 31.

Having served over 500 kids since it opened in February, the clothing closet at 480 N. Perry St., Suite H in Lawrenceville has become a vital resource for many families.

“Unfortunately, the sudden move has left us facing a challenge – our current budget doesn’t quite match this unexpected relocation cost,” said CEO Andrea Barclay in a statement. “We implore the community to unite and ensure that the spirit of giving continues. Every donation counts, and together, we can overcome this challenge.”