Braselton Mulberry RiverWalk closed for river bank restoration

The Mulberry RiverWalk in Braselton closed March 21 for construction of the Mulberry River streambank restoration project.
The proposed project will restore and stabilize portions of the west bank of the Mulberry River and will protect the town’s important water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as the RiverWalk.
The $1.9 million project is expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete. Once completed Braselton will begin to restore and rebuild the trail.
During this restoration process, there will be numerous trucks hauling surplus earth from the riverbank to an offsite location as well as equipment and material being delivered for the restoration process.
The process will require truck traffic in and around Fisk Falls Drive, Madrid Falls Drive and Liberty Church Road. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.
Information, including why this project is necessary: www.tinyurl.com/MulberryRiverBank.
