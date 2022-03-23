ajc logo
X

Braselton Mulberry RiverWalk closed for river bank restoration

The Mulberry RiverWalk in Braselton closed Mar. 21 for construction of the Mulberry River streambank restoration project. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)

Credit: custom

caption arrowCaption
The Mulberry RiverWalk in Braselton closed Mar. 21 for construction of the Mulberry River streambank restoration project. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Mulberry RiverWalk in Braselton closed March 21 for construction of the Mulberry River streambank restoration project.

The proposed project will restore and stabilize portions of the west bank of the Mulberry River and will protect the town’s important water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as the RiverWalk.

The $1.9 million project is expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete. Once completed Braselton will begin to restore and rebuild the trail.

During this restoration process, there will be numerous trucks hauling surplus earth from the riverbank to an offsite location as well as equipment and material being delivered for the restoration process.

The process will require truck traffic in and around Fisk Falls Drive, Madrid Falls Drive and Liberty Church Road. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

Information, including why this project is necessary: www.tinyurl.com/MulberryRiverBank.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
NASCAR’s Kyle Larson surprises Harmony Elementary with $25K grant
19h ago
Lilburn renews contract for trash and recycling
21h ago
Hudgens Center for Art and Learning to bring permanent collection to Lawrenceville City...
21h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top