Atlanta Hawks host youth basketball clinic and donate items

Credit: BNB Visua Credit: BNB Visua

Mathilda Lambert, a vice president with JPMorgan Chase, said the organization partners with the Hawks to give back to the community.

“Our three main pillars would be financial health, community engagement, and really just being true to Atlanta. What I mean by being true to Atlanta is meeting the community where they’re at,” Lambert said. “This (clinic) is a true example of that.”

Since 2018, the organizations have served more than 6,000 kids with about 20,000 pieces of sports equipment, including basketballs and uniforms, Babul said.

Since February, the organizations have hosted other Project Rebound clinics at the John Lewis Invictus Academy and the Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy.