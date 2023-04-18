X

Atlanta Hawks host youth basketball clinic and donate items

The Atlanta Hawks Foundation, along with JPMorgan Chase and Good Sports, an organization that aims to provide equitable access in youth sports, recently hosted a youth basketball clinic at the Atlanta Police Pal Recreation Center for about 40 kids.

The clinic was a part of Project Rebound, an initiative launched in 2018 by the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and Good Sports to provide sports equipment and resources Title I schools and nonprofit organizations. In October 2022, Chase became the presenting sponsor of Project Rebound.

About 10 schools and organizations participated in last week’s clinic and received basketballs, basketball shoes, towels, practice uniforms and backpacks.

Jon Babul, Hawks’ vice president of community impact and basketball programs, said the clinic helps provide an opportunity for youth to play basketball in their communities.

Youth basketball has “very much been monetized, and not every child can afford to have those opportunities,” Babul said. “For us to step into the community and provide access to play opportunities through grants and scholarship programs and donating equipment, it levels the playing field for kids that otherwise wouldn’t be able to enjoy the game of basketball.”

Mathilda Lambert, a vice president with JPMorgan Chase, said the organization partners with the Hawks to give back to the community.

“Our three main pillars would be financial health, community engagement, and really just being true to Atlanta. What I mean by being true to Atlanta is meeting the community where they’re at,” Lambert said. “This (clinic) is a true example of that.”

Since 2018, the organizations have served more than 6,000 kids with about 20,000 pieces of sports equipment, including basketballs and uniforms, Babul said.

Since February, the organizations have hosted other Project Rebound clinics at the John Lewis Invictus Academy and the Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

