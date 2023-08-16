Georgia chooses artists for new exhibit

Credit: State of Georgia

Credit: State of Georgia

Local News
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
40 minutes ago
Four members of the Cumming Arts Center/Sawnee Association of the Arts were selected among entries from artists across Georgia for the “Art of Georgia IV: Landscapes” exhibit.

The Office of the Governor and the Georgia Council for the Arts have selected 98 pieces of artwork by 81 contemporary Georgia visual artists for inclusion in this exhibit.

Artists chosen from the Cumming Arts Center/Sawnee Association of the Arts are:

  • Taylor Hess for “Autumn Splendor of Amicalola Falls” and “The Energy of the Big Peach.”
  • Vicki Gladden for “Sunset on the Farm.”
  • Bert Grant for “At the Bend in the River.”
  • Dianne Lacefield for “Bear in the Blue Ridge Mountains” and “Quiet Cove on the Lake.”

Through the middle of next year, the exhibit is on display in the executive offices of the State Capitol and the Governor’s Mansion.

The state program, which began in 2012, has exhibited 354 works of art by 261 Georgia artists so far.

All 81 Georgia artist works can be viewed at gaarts.org/programs/art-of-Georgia.

Carolyn Cunningham
