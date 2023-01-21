Foundation fosters safe driving

“There are 43 steps to being distraction free, and we put them on a key on a lanyard,” he said. “No matter who you are, where you are or what you’re driving experience is, it’s important to have clear head, hands and eyes. In 43 key seconds, you can go through a safe-driving checklist.”

Lutzenkirchen said getting more people to take less than a minute to run through that checklist can have a significant impact on road fatalities like the one that involved his son.

“People should ask if they’re drug, alcohol, emotionally or even technologically impaired, and if they are, they need to step back and not drive,” he said.

The foundation has been working closely with transportation companies to get the 43 key points on decals plastered across the sides of vehicles.

“It’s mobile publicity, and we’re starting to have more of them around the metro area,” he said. “If we do this right, the 43 key second key can become the national image that will trigger us to be smarter and safer drivers.”

Information about the Lutzie43 Foundation is online at lutzie43.org.

