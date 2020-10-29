Forsyth County sets household hazardous waste collection

Registration is underway for a Forsyth County household hazardous waste recycling and disposal event in November.
The collection, by Keep Forsyth County Beautiful with the Forsyth County Recycling and Solid Waste Department and city of Cumming, is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road. Online registration is required, at: keepforsythcountybeautiful.org
“Items that will be accepted include corrosive, ignitable, toxic and/or reactive HHW such as paints, cleaners, oils, fuels, batteries, fluorescent or HID light bulbs, herbicides, pesticides and more,” the county said. Items not accepted include needles, pharmaceuticals and ammunition.
For lists of items: KFCB@forsythco.com or 770-205-4573.
While there is no charge for participating, a $5 donation to Keep Forsyth County Beautiful is requested. Information: https://bit.ly/37ovz10