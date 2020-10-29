Forsyth County sets household hazardous waste collection

The collection, by Keep Forsyth County Beautiful with the Forsyth County Recycling and Solid Waste Department and city of Cumming, is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road. Online registration is required, at: keepforsythcountybeautiful.org

“Items that will be accepted include corrosive, ignitable, toxic and/or reactive HHW such as paints, cleaners, oils, fuels, batteries, fluorescent or HID light bulbs, herbicides, pesticides and more,” the county said. Items not accepted include needles, pharmaceuticals and ammunition.