Forsyth considers election reassignment decision on Dec. 7

Decisions are expected this week by Forsyth County commissioners on polling and voting changes for the 2024 election cycle.

Proposed changes will reassign approximately 37,000 of Forsyth County’s more than 177,000 registered voters to a different Election Day precinct/polling place.

Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Dec. 7 in Suite 220, second floor, County Administration Building, 110 E. Main St., Cumming.