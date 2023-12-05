Forsyth considers election reassignment decision on Dec. 7

Decisions are expected this week by Forsyth County commissioners on polling and voting changes for the 2024 election cycle.
Proposed changes will reassign approximately 37,000 of Forsyth County’s more than 177,000 registered voters to a different Election Day precinct/polling place.
Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Dec. 7 in Suite 220, second floor, County Administration Building, 110 E. Main St., Cumming.
With polling places noted, precinct boundary maps are on display in the Voter Registrations and Elections Office, 1201 Sawnee Drive, Cumming or online at forsythco.com/vote.
Any person objecting to any of the proposed precinct boundary line changes must file his or her objection before Dec. 7 with Forsyth County Administration, 110 E. Main St., Suite 210, Cumming.
People with questions about these proposals may contact Mandi Smith, director of the Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections, at 770-781-2118 ext. 9 or voter@forsythco.com.
More information and the survey are available at tinyurl.com/2s3mm4zr.
