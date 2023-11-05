Cumming’s Veterans Day Ceremony is Nov. 10

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
44 minutes ago

A new location has been chosen for the Veterans Day Ceremony in Cumming from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Nov. 10.

The event will be at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater, Cumming City Center, 423 Canton Road.

In case of inclement weather, the observance will be at the Cumming Fairgrounds Covered Arena, 235 Castleberry Road.

Sponsors are the city of Cumming and American Legion Post 307.

Among the program highlights will be patriotic music from Forsyth Central High School’s Flash of Crimson Band and from Christian Fine Arts of Forsyth and a rifle salute from a Joint Honor Guard from the Forsyth County Fire & Sheriff’s Office.

Visit CityOfCumming.net/event/Veterans-day-ceremony-2.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
