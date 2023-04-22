Comedy in Cumming opens April 28

“Funny Money” can be seen April 28 through May 21 at the School Street Playhouse, 101 School St., Cumming.
This British farce develops as a mild-mannered C.P.A. accidentally picks up the wrong briefcase - one full of money.
Hours and days are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
VIP Rooms are available at 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, including heavy hor d’oeurves and nonalcoholic beverages before the show, coffee and dessert during intermission and a cash bar.
Costs are $25 for Friday and Saturday shows, $20 for Sunday shows and $25 per person for the VIP Room on Fridays and Saturdays.
Buy tickets at ci.ovationtix.com/35976/production/1154814.
Tickets to all shows and the VIP Room are final, with no refunds and no exchanges.
Find more details at SchoolStreetPlayhouse.com.
