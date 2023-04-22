BreakingNews
Comedy in Cumming opens April 28

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
23 minutes ago

“Funny Money” can be seen April 28 through May 21 at the School Street Playhouse, 101 School St., Cumming.

This British farce develops as a mild-mannered C.P.A. accidentally picks up the wrong briefcase - one full of money.

Hours and days are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

VIP Rooms are available at 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, including heavy hor d’oeurves and nonalcoholic beverages before the show, coffee and dessert during intermission and a cash bar.

Costs are $25 for Friday and Saturday shows, $20 for Sunday shows and $25 per person for the VIP Room on Fridays and Saturdays.

Buy tickets at ci.ovationtix.com/35976/production/1154814.

Tickets to all shows and the VIP Room are final, with no refunds and no exchanges.

Find more details at SchoolStreetPlayhouse.com.

