Food temps cause low score at Paris Banh Mi

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
9 minutes ago

Unsafe food temperatures caused a sharp drop in the inspection score at Paris Banh Mi Café & Bakery in Duluth.

During a routine inspection, several meats had been out of refrigeration for an extended time and were discarded.

Ham, barbecue meat, grilled pork and chicken that were not reheated to safe temperatures within the two-hour time limit.

The boba for tea was on time control, but since there were no written procedures, it was discarded. Several cases of beef were thawing at room temperature. The meat was moved into the walk-in cooler.

In other violations, numerous packages of beef jerky and pre-packaged products with the restaurant’s name were not from an approved source.

Food products were in unlabeled squeeze bottles. One of the bottles contained sanitizer.

Paris Banh Mi Café & Bakery, 4500 Satellite Blvd., scored 36/U, dropping from 100/A earned in March. It will be re-inspected.

