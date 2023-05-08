X

Food safety violations lead to 46 for The Mughals

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
19 minutes ago

The Mughals, an Indian restaurant on Jimmy Carter Boulevard, had several violations that compromised food safety and scored 46/U on a routine health inspection.

An employee was rolling a chicken wrap with bare hands. Employees used the hand sink to fill pitchers and a storage container with water. And an employee was blowing on food to extinguish a fire during cooking. The food was discarded.

Black debris was in the interior of the ice machine and the can opener had an accumulation of debris.

Containers of kheer, a rice pudding, and butter chicken did not cool to safe temperatures within the time allowed. The food was discarded.

Other foods on time control were not marked with a start and discard time and were also thrown out.

Raw meat was thawing in the vegetable sink without water. The dish sink was used to wash raw meats.

The Mughals, 5265 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross, will be re-inspected. Its previous scores from last May were 80/B and 56/U.

Laura Berrios
