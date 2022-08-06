ajc logo
Food prep violations hurt Neyow’s Creole Cafe

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
During a recent routine inspection, raw chicken was thawing in a handwashing sink in the kitchen at Neyow’s Creole Café in Atlanta. In addition, multiple raw food items were thawing improperly in a prep sink with no running water.

The facility was also unclean. Multiple food contact surfaces were dirty and cluttered, and frozen blood was observed in the coolers. And clean utensils – still with food debris on them – were stored in a dirty bucket.

Neyow’s Creole Café, 131 Walker St., Atlanta, failed the inspection with a score of 63/U, down from a 99/A earned a year ago.

Among other violations, chicken, shrimp and fish were at unsafe temperatures, and, in the freezer, raw chicken, cabbage and sauces were not frozen.

Multiple cold-holding items in refrigeration were not date-marked. In addition, toxic items were near food, utensils and in the food preparation area.

Neyow’s Creole Café will be re-inspected.

Laura Berrios
