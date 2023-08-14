Food out of temperature at Smokey Bones BBQ

BreakingNews
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
12 minutes ago
During a follow-up health inspection, a Peachtree City barbecue restaurant had to throw away multiple hot and cold foods because of unsafe temperatures.

The inspector said coolers and hot holding units needed maintenance at Smokey Bones Barbeque & Grill, 100 Market Place Boulevard.

Large quantities of cold foods – slaw, pasta, chicken, beef, cheese and eggs – were discarded for being at unsafe temperatures inside coolers.

Pasta and cut tomatoes were also thrown out because they were not under time or temperature control.

Cooked pork, chicken, corn, and beans were discarded after being placed inside sealed bags while still hot and held for over 48 hours.

Smokey Bones scored 47/U after earning a 43/U on its routine health inspection earlier in July.

Among other violations, food was uncovered, and some cooked items were not cooled properly.

A heavy accumulation of grease and debris was on food contact surfaces, equipment, and the walls, floor and ceiling throughout the facility.

The restaurant will be re-inspected.

Laura Berrios
