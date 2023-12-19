Food exposed at Rice China in Stone Mountain

The crab rangoons were prepped directly on top of the deep freezer. And tongs were on top of the cooked noodles in the prep cooler.

Among other violations, portions of partially cooked steak were cooling on a counter at room temperature. These were moved to the walk-in cooler.

Employees’ food was on the counter near an opened prep cooler.

Rice China, 1230 S. Hairston Road, scored 62/U, dropping from 72/C. The restaurant will be re-inspected.