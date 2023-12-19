Food exposed at Rice China in Stone Mountain

Food was unprotected from contamination at Rice China restaurant in Stone Mountain, leading to a failing score on a routine health inspection.
Multiple food containers were uncovered in the cooler and refrigerator, including raw marinated shrimp, broccoli, and egg rolls.
In addition, the shrimp bins were next to a partially covered container of cooked noodles, risking cross-contamination.
The crab rangoons were prepped directly on top of the deep freezer. And tongs were on top of the cooked noodles in the prep cooler.
Among other violations, portions of partially cooked steak were cooling on a counter at room temperature. These were moved to the walk-in cooler.
Employees’ food was on the counter near an opened prep cooler.
Rice China, 1230 S. Hairston Road, scored 62/U, dropping from 72/C. The restaurant will be re-inspected.
