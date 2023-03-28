Food discarded at Kelly’s Fusion Express

The health rating at Kelly’s Fusion Express in Conyers dropped following a routine inspection.
Points were deducted for not having parasite destruction letters assuring the quality of the fish and shrimp that are served raw. And the menu does not have the correct consumer advisory for raw seafood.
Foods, such as scallops, raw shrimp and raw chicken, were at elevated temperatures in the prep cooler. And unwashed produce was above ready-to-eat sauces in the cooler.
Time control items such as tempura shrimp and sushi rice were not correctly labeled.
Several foods were discarded because of potential contamination. For example, three large containers of prepared sauces and soups were thrown away because they did not cool to safe temperatures within the time parameters.
Also, two large containers of peeled and cut onions were discarded because they had not been washed before prepping.
Kelly’s Fusion Express, 1820 Highway 20, scored 54/U, down from a previous score of 91/A. It will be re-inspected.
