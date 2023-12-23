Tennis management switching to city

Beginning Jan. 1, oversight of the Peachtree City Tennis Center, 10 Planterra Way, will be taken over by the city.
“We are committed to maintaining the exceptional level of service members have enjoyed for the past 15 years and look forward to serving residents with the same dedication and passion,” according to a city statement.
“Stay tuned for exciting updates and events,” the statement added.
For more information, call recreation and special events at 770-631-2525, email recreation@peachtree-city.org or go to peachtree-city.org/tennis.
