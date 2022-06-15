Summer events in downtown Fayetteville

Main Street Fayetteville will host several summer events at City Center Park behind the new City Hall, 210 Stonewall Ave. W., Fayetteville.
Remaining events in Downtown Fayetteville include:
- 8 p.m. June 17: Disney’s “Encanto” as Screen on the Green.
- 10 a.m. June 18: Fitness in the Park by BGB Crossfit.
- 6-9:30 p.m. June 25: Summer All Skate.
- 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 26: Market Day (Line Creek).
For more information on upcoming Main Street Fayetteville events, visit Fayetteville-GA.gov and follow them on social media: Facebook and Instagram @MainStreetFayettevilleGA.
Also contact Main Street Events Specialist Jillian Mason at 770-719-4172 or jmason@fayetteville-ga.gov.
