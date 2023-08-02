Peachtree City police request donations for survivors

Donations are being collected by the Peachtree City Police Department for domestic violence survivors at Promise Place.

Serving Fayette, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties, Promise Place is a domestic violence shelter and resource center, which needs many supplies.

The children at Promise Place also need school supplies.

Supplies may be dropped off at the lobby of the city’s police headquarters, 350 Ga. 74 S., Peachtree City.

Furniture donations are welcomed by appointment only at the Fayetteville location of Promise Place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays by calling 770-461-8889 ext. 165 or emailing volunteer@promiseplace.org.

The Promise Place Crisis Hotline is 1-800-273-8255 or emailing promise.place@promiseplace.org.