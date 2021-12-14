ajc logo
New Fayetteville ornament depicts historic Redwine House

Fayetteville's 2021 holiday ornament depicts the former home of Charles Davenport Redwine and his daughter, Elizabeth Redwine Ramsey. Courtesy City of Fayetteville
Fayetteville's 2021 holiday ornament depicts the former home of Charles Davenport Redwine and his daughter, Elizabeth Redwine Ramsey. Courtesy City of Fayetteville

Credit: Courtesy City of Fayetteville

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
5 hours ago

Fayetteville has released its annual historic Christmas ornament, this year depicting Redwine House. The colored metal decoration costs $22 and can be found while supplies last at the Fayetteville Main Street office inside City Hall, 210 Stonewall Ave. West.

According to the Fayette County Historical Society, the white frame house was built on Glynn Street just off the downtown square in 1910 by Charles Davenport Redwine. He was a former Fayetteville mayor and state senator who became president of the Georgia Senate. He raised four daughters there, one of whom, Elizabeth Redwine Ramsey, was the home’s last occupant.

She was the first and so far only woman to serve as superintendent of Fayette County Schools. After her death in 2006, the house fell into disrepair and was recently deemed unsalvageable. It is slated for demolition to make room for a new mixed-use development.

