New Fayetteville ornament depicts historic Redwine House

According to the Fayette County Historical Society, the white frame house was built on Glynn Street just off the downtown square in 1910 by Charles Davenport Redwine. He was a former Fayetteville mayor and state senator who became president of the Georgia Senate. He raised four daughters there, one of whom, Elizabeth Redwine Ramsey, was the home’s last occupant.

She was the first and so far only woman to serve as superintendent of Fayette County Schools. After her death in 2006, the house fell into disrepair and was recently deemed unsalvageable. It is slated for demolition to make room for a new mixed-use development.