Medicare help offered on Oct. 2 by Fayette Senior Services

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
19 minutes ago
X

“Navigating the Medicare Maze” is the topic from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Fayette Senior Services (FSS), The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City.

GeorgiaCares Medicare’s Starr Slade will provide insight on what to consider when choosing your insurance agency and ways to prepare for the upcoming Medicare open enrollment period.

For FSS members and nonmembers, preregistration is required for this free program by calling 770-461-0813 or emailing register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title).

